Huron County paramedic receives award

A paramedic from Huron County has been honoured by the Southwest Ontario Regional Base Hospital Program (SWORBHP).

Paramedic David Bisback was recognized at Huron County Council for being awarded the Medical Director’s Commendation Award on Aug. 14.

The Medical Director’s Commendation Award is awarded to paramedics who have been recognized for delivering exceptional care to patients in the prehospital setting.

Bisback has been recognized for his contributions to the mentor and education program for Huron County Paramedic Services, along with being a preceptor for paramedic students and high school coop students.

“Our local paramedics go above the call of duty every day and Paramedic David Bisback’s commitment to the mentoring and education program is a perfect example of that,” said Director of Emergency Services Chief Jeff Horseman. “The Huron County Emergency Services Team congratulates Paramedic David Bisback for receiving this award and his well-deserved recognition.”