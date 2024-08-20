Huron County paramedic receives award
A paramedic from Huron County has been honoured by the Southwest Ontario Regional Base Hospital Program (SWORBHP).
Paramedic David Bisback was recognized at Huron County Council for being awarded the Medical Director’s Commendation Award on Aug. 14.
The Medical Director’s Commendation Award is awarded to paramedics who have been recognized for delivering exceptional care to patients in the prehospital setting.
Bisback has been recognized for his contributions to the mentor and education program for Huron County Paramedic Services, along with being a preceptor for paramedic students and high school coop students.
“Our local paramedics go above the call of duty every day and Paramedic David Bisback’s commitment to the mentoring and education program is a perfect example of that,” said Director of Emergency Services Chief Jeff Horseman. “The Huron County Emergency Services Team congratulates Paramedic David Bisback for receiving this award and his well-deserved recognition.”
London Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since March 2021
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since March 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate fell to 2.5 per cent last month, down from 2.7 per cent in June, as price pressures across the economy continued to fade.
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Canadian minimum income lowered last month
The minimum income needed to buy a home in Canada lowered in July, according to a new report that cites dropping mortgage rates and lowering average home prices.
DEVELOPING 12-minute search shifts resume for 6 from sunken yacht off Sicily, including tech giant Mike Lynch
Police divers resumed searching Tuesday for six people, including British tech magnate Mike Lynch, believed trapped some 50 metres (164 feet) underwater in the hull of a superyacht that sank in a storm off Sicily.
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
Ontario to close safe consumption sites near schools
The Ontario government is moving to close safe consumption sites for drug users near schools and prohibit any new ones from being built near schools as well.
Conservatives under fire after pulling 'Canadian Dream' video that may have shown Russian jets
The Conservative Party of Canada has deleted a video that promoted Canadian values but featured what the Defence Minister's office says are Russian fighter jets.
Kenyan man being held over the discovery of dismembered female bodies escapes from police custody
A suspect who police said confessed to killing 42 women and was being detained over the discovery of dismembered bodies in Kenya's capital has escaped from police custody, officials said Tuesday.
Two 18-year-olds charged with murder of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor
Two 18-year-old men have been charged with murder in the killing of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor.
Canada's median income after tax is down, latest statistics show
Statistics Canada says the median family after-tax income in 2022 fell compared with 2021, after adjustment for inflation, with young people being the hardest hit.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Ayr, Ont. slowly rebuilding after EF1 tornado hits community
The community of Ayr, Ont. is starting to rebuild after a destructive EF1 tornado tore its way through the village over the weekend.
-
'The lady's dog might have been dead': Cambridge bylaws in question following serious dog attack
A Cambridge woman is calling for action after her dog was attacked by two off-leash dogs late last month.
-
Dutchie’s Kitchener location closed
The Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market on Gateway Park Drive in Kitchener appears to be closed.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since March 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate fell to 2.5 per cent last month, down from 2.7 per cent in June, as price pressures across the economy continued to fade.
-
'She needs help': Desperate plea from a dementia patient’s family
An Essex County family is hoping for help after a recent turn of events left them searching for solutions to find proper long term care for a loved one.
-
Windsor police warn victims unlikely to get money back, so how can you protect yourself from fraud?
Windsor police say it’s unlikely that victims of an alleged conman contractor will ever recover their money. Robert James Jones was arrested last week and faces 10 counts of fraud over $5,000.
Barrie
-
Smoke from scrapyard fire blankets Barrie
Thick smoke has blanketed much of Barrie after a fire broke out at a scrapyard in central Barrie on Monday morning.
-
Empower Simcoe closes group homes
Shawn Ladoceur is one of several individuals with intellectual disabilities who lived at one of two group homes that were recently closed by the not-for-profit organization due to a lack of provincial funding.
-
Another disc golf course in Barrie is up for grabs
City of Barrie wants the public's feedback about creating another disc golf course in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
-
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Canadian minimum income lowered last month
The minimum income needed to buy a home in Canada lowered in July, according to a new report that cites dropping mortgage rates and lowering average home prices.
-
Sudbury police identify person found dead at Bell Park on July 31
In hopes that it will help their investigation, Greater Sudbury Police have released the name of a man who was found dead at Bell on July 31
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa owed millions in unpaid fines for red light, photo radar camera violations
Drivers owe the City of Ottawa more than $16 million in unpaid fines for photo radar and red light camera violations over the past six years.
-
Here are the organizations withdrawing from Ottawa Pride this year
The number of organizations and leaders in Ottawa pulling out of Capital Pride events continues to grow in response to a statement the group made expressing solidarity with Palestinians last week.
-
Cat dies in Centretown high-rise fire
A house cat succumbed to its injuries in a fire that started inside the bathroom of an apartment in Centretown on Monday evening.
Toronto
-
Ontario to close safe consumption sites near schools
The Ontario government is moving to close safe consumption sites for drug users near schools and prohibit any new ones from being built near schools as well.
-
Colder than normal temperatures expected in the GTA Tuesday
It could be worth grabbing a light sweater before heading out the door this morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since March 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate fell to 2.5 per cent last month, down from 2.7 per cent in June, as price pressures across the economy continued to fade.
Montreal
-
Legault to make announcement on temporary immigration in Montreal
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is expected to make an 'important announcement concerning temporary immigration to Montreal.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since March 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate fell to 2.5 per cent last month, down from 2.7 per cent in June, as price pressures across the economy continued to fade.
-
'We already lost a lot last year': Lachine condo complex floods for the second summer in a row
Jason Michael Olivo lives in the Jardins Victoria condo complex in Lachine. His unit flooded in July of last year. Now it has happened again.
Atlantic
-
Well-known P.E.I. senior reported missing Monday found dead
Prince Edward Island RCMP says a well-known senior who was reported missing Monday evening has been found dead.
-
Former lifeguards help rescue 4 swimmers at Nova Scotia beach
Two lifeguards who helped rescue four swimmers at Black Brook Beach along the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton said high waves created a dangerous situation on Sunday.
-
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Canadian minimum income lowered last month
The minimum income needed to buy a home in Canada lowered in July, according to a new report that cites dropping mortgage rates and lowering average home prices.
Winnipeg
-
Criticism of new Senate appointment includes that of a federal cabinet minister
The appointment of longtime broadcaster Charles Adler to the Senate is being criticized in some quarters, including by a member of the federal cabinet.
-
'It's such a tragedy': Manitoba community in shock following triple homicide last week
Residents of a Manitoba community are in shock following an apparent triple homicide and suicide last week, as RCMP continues to investigate.
-
'It's frustrating': Winnipeg business trashed after repeated break-ins
A Winnipeg business owner wants something to be done after his office was broken into at least four times in the past two months.
Calgary
-
Search for Alberta murder suspect continues
One of two men involved in a fatal crime spree that rocked a rural area east of Calgary will be in court Tuesday morning as police continue to search for another man.
-
Rollout of Alberta's school cellphone ban raising concerns among teachers
The head of the Alberta Teachers' Association says the rollout of new policies banning cellphone use in classrooms starting this fall has some teachers confused about how they'll be expected to follow them.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since March 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate fell to 2.5 per cent last month, down from 2.7 per cent in June, as price pressures across the economy continued to fade.
Edmonton
-
Rollout of Alberta's school cellphone ban raising concerns among teachers
The head of the Alberta Teachers' Association says the rollout of new policies banning cellphone use in classrooms starting this fall has some teachers confused about how they'll be expected to follow them.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Clearing and warm today; cooler and wet Wednesday
A few showers pushed through parts of the Edmonton region overnight/early this morning with some showers and thunderstorms just southeast of the city around 7 a.m.
-
Timeline of Jasper rebuilding plans 'evolving' as task force looks at ways to bring residents back
It's "early days" on the plan to rebuild Jasper following wildfires that destroyed a third of the picturesque town in the majestic Alberta Rockies, says the province's minister of municipal affairs.
Vancouver
-
First Nation commemorates Shuswap wildfire destruction as homes near completion
When the Bush Creek East fire went from a slow burn to a full conflagration on Aug. 18 of 2023, members of the Skwlax te Secwepemculecw First Nation fled for their lives, some jumping into canoes and boats to escape the raging flames. One year later, they spoke about their experiences and celebrated everyone’s safe escape.
-
Potential strike looms as Air Canada pilots negotiate new contract
The union representing Air Canada pilots says job action could happen next month if a new collective agreement isn’t reached.
-
Infant among victims of rollover crash in Surrey, RCMP say
Several people were injured during a rollover crash at a busy intersection in Surrey, B.C., on Monday afternoon, including an infant.