Integrity Commissioner tosses out recent complaints about Coun. Stevenson’s social media posts

A group of frontline agencies and homelessness advocates have been informed by the city’s integrity commissioner (IG) that complaints lodged in May against Coun. Susan Stevenson will not be investigated because the social media posts do not contravene the Code of Conduct.

“The complaint was that councillor’s conduct on social media and in media interviews appeared to target organizations who support the homeless, those engaged in sex work, and those with substance abuse issues,” explained the IG’s letter.

However, in its decision Principles Integrity concluded, “We do not find the councillor’s posts in any way abusive or insulting, nor do we find that they in any way bring the city into disrepute or damage public confidence in the city.”

Stevenson expressed a sense of vindication to CTV News, “This has given me approval to continue doing what I'm doing, advocating on the issues that matter to the residents -- these public safety issues.”

Social media posts cited in the complaint including

My issue is NOT with the women being served by the organizations, it is a funding decision the #LdnOnt.Council gets to make IF there is a recommendation to extend funding to the shelter on MAIN STREET of the Old East Village BIA.



I have NEVER suggested that shelter or services be DENIED to anyone. It is the type of services that I am looking to discuss. I do. NOT support taxpayer funding to enable people in their addiction or sexual exploitation.



Two major reasons why I will NOT support extending funding for @SafeSpaceLondon past May 31. 1) Current law supports helping women LEAVE prostitution 2) There are known HARMS being brought to the #LdnOnt #OEV BIA MAIN STREET (near school & neighbourhood)



“Councillors are entitled to express controversial views and opinions without fear of contravention of the Code of Conduct,” stated the IG’s letter.



On May 7, a group of frontline agencies and advocates for people experiencing homelessness sent an open letter to city council expressing their concern that Stevenson’s online posts violated the Council Code of Conduct.

It read, “She has consistently used her social media presence, media interviews and vote, to criminalise and dehumanise unhoused community members in London.”

People who signed the letter

Andrea Jibb, Co-Chair of London Homeless Coalition

Jaclyn Seeler, Co-Chair of London Homeless Coalition

Frances Elizabeth Moore, Board Member of Nii’kinaaganaa Foundation

Jenna Rose Sands, Executive Director of SafeSpace

Jennifer Dunn, Executive Director of London Abused Women’s Centre

Jessie Rodger, Executive Director of Anova

Dr. Lesley Bikos, Assistant Professor, King’s University College

Dr. Andrea Sereda, M.D., CCFP(EM)

The letter from Principles Integrity does question Stevenson’s persistent posting of controversial content about homelessness, “It is likely not constructive for the councillor to be posting on such controversial matters, and social media does not provide the ideal platform for complex, nuanced dialogue which can easily turn to anger and divisiveness.”

However, Stevenson believed her social media posts have impacted decision-making at city hall.

“Based on results, the social media has been effective,” she said. “We got a 7-7 failure on the SafeSpace (funding extension) vote, and we had a 7-7 failure on funding the encampment strategy. Both of those I created a bit of a social media campaign leading up to the vote.”

Last year, an investigation by Integrity Principles determined that earlier social media posts by Stevenson had violated the Council Code of Conduct because photographs identified homeless Londoners without their permission and associated people with criminal behaviour.

In July, the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) wrote a scathing letter cautioning her that as a member of the London Police Services Board (LPSB) Stevenson risked an investigation in the future if the earlier social media posts continued.

At the time, Stevenson told CTV News that a small group of people have weaponized the complaints process.

After the latest decision by the integrity commissioner not to investigate, Stevenson has a message for the complainants, “It is, I believe, a waste of taxpayer money, and I'm hoping that those who are doing this are going to realize that it's not effective and will stop.”