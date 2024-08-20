Integrity Commissioner tosses out recent complaints about Coun. Stevenson’s social media posts
A group of frontline agencies and homelessness advocates have been informed by the city’s integrity commissioner (IG) that complaints lodged in May against Coun. Susan Stevenson will not be investigated because the social media posts do not contravene the Code of Conduct.
“The complaint was that councillor’s conduct on social media and in media interviews appeared to target organizations who support the homeless, those engaged in sex work, and those with substance abuse issues,” explained the IG’s letter.
However, in its decision Principles Integrity concluded, “We do not find the councillor’s posts in any way abusive or insulting, nor do we find that they in any way bring the city into disrepute or damage public confidence in the city.”
Stevenson expressed a sense of vindication to CTV News, “This has given me approval to continue doing what I'm doing, advocating on the issues that matter to the residents -- these public safety issues.”
Social media posts cited in the complaint including
My issue is NOT with the women being served by the organizations, it is a funding decision the #LdnOnt.Council gets to make IF there is a recommendation to extend funding to the shelter on MAIN STREET of the Old East Village BIA.
I have NEVER suggested that shelter or services be DENIED to anyone. It is the type of services that I am looking to discuss. I do. NOT support taxpayer funding to enable people in their addiction or sexual exploitation.
Two major reasons why I will NOT support extending funding for @SafeSpaceLondon past May 31. 1) Current law supports helping women LEAVE prostitution 2) There are known HARMS being brought to the #LdnOnt #OEV BIA MAIN STREET (near school & neighbourhood)
“Councillors are entitled to express controversial views and opinions without fear of contravention of the Code of Conduct,” stated the IG’s letter.
On May 7, a group of frontline agencies and advocates for people experiencing homelessness sent an open letter to city council expressing their concern that Stevenson’s online posts violated the Council Code of Conduct.
It read, “She has consistently used her social media presence, media interviews and vote, to criminalise and dehumanise unhoused community members in London.”
People who signed the letter
- Andrea Jibb, Co-Chair of London Homeless Coalition
- Jaclyn Seeler, Co-Chair of London Homeless Coalition
- Frances Elizabeth Moore, Board Member of Nii’kinaaganaa Foundation
- Jenna Rose Sands, Executive Director of SafeSpace
- Jennifer Dunn, Executive Director of London Abused Women’s Centre
- Jessie Rodger, Executive Director of Anova
- Dr. Lesley Bikos, Assistant Professor, King’s University College
- Dr. Andrea Sereda, M.D., CCFP(EM)
The letter from Principles Integrity does question Stevenson’s persistent posting of controversial content about homelessness, “It is likely not constructive for the councillor to be posting on such controversial matters, and social media does not provide the ideal platform for complex, nuanced dialogue which can easily turn to anger and divisiveness.”
However, Stevenson believed her social media posts have impacted decision-making at city hall.
“Based on results, the social media has been effective,” she said. “We got a 7-7 failure on the SafeSpace (funding extension) vote, and we had a 7-7 failure on funding the encampment strategy. Both of those I created a bit of a social media campaign leading up to the vote.”
Last year, an investigation by Integrity Principles determined that earlier social media posts by Stevenson had violated the Council Code of Conduct because photographs identified homeless Londoners without their permission and associated people with criminal behaviour.
In July, the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) wrote a scathing letter cautioning her that as a member of the London Police Services Board (LPSB) Stevenson risked an investigation in the future if the earlier social media posts continued.
At the time, Stevenson told CTV News that a small group of people have weaponized the complaints process.
After the latest decision by the integrity commissioner not to investigate, Stevenson has a message for the complainants, “It is, I believe, a waste of taxpayer money, and I'm hoping that those who are doing this are going to realize that it's not effective and will stop.”
London Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since March 2021
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since March 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate fell to 2.5 per cent last month, down from 2.7 per cent in June, as price pressures across the economy continued to fade.
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Canadian minimum income lowered last month
The minimum income needed to buy a home in Canada lowered in July, according to a new report that cites dropping mortgage rates and lowering average home prices.
DEVELOPING 12-minute search shifts resume for 6 from sunken yacht off Sicily, including tech giant Mike Lynch
Police divers resumed searching Tuesday for six people, including British tech magnate Mike Lynch, believed trapped some 50 metres (164 feet) underwater in the hull of a superyacht that sank in a storm off Sicily.
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
Ontario to close safe consumption sites near schools
The Ontario government is moving to close safe consumption sites for drug users near schools and prohibit any new ones from being built near schools as well.
Conservatives under fire after pulling 'Canadian Dream' video that may have shown Russian jets
The Conservative Party of Canada has deleted a video that promoted Canadian values but featured what the Defence Minister's office says are Russian fighter jets.
Kenyan man being held over the discovery of dismembered female bodies escapes from police custody
A suspect who police said confessed to killing 42 women and was being detained over the discovery of dismembered bodies in Kenya's capital has escaped from police custody, officials said Tuesday.
Two 18-year-olds charged with murder of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor
Two 18-year-old men have been charged with murder in the killing of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor.
Canada's median income after tax is down, latest statistics show
Statistics Canada says the median family after-tax income in 2022 fell compared with 2021, after adjustment for inflation, with young people being the hardest hit.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Ayr, Ont. slowly rebuilding after EF1 tornado hits community
The community of Ayr, Ont. is starting to rebuild after a destructive EF1 tornado tore its way through the village over the weekend.
-
'The lady's dog might have been dead': Cambridge bylaws in question following serious dog attack
A Cambridge woman is calling for action after her dog was attacked by two off-leash dogs late last month.
-
Dutchie’s Kitchener location closed
The Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market on Gateway Park Drive in Kitchener appears to be closed.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since March 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate fell to 2.5 per cent last month, down from 2.7 per cent in June, as price pressures across the economy continued to fade.
-
'She needs help': Desperate plea from a dementia patient’s family
An Essex County family is hoping for help after a recent turn of events left them searching for solutions to find proper long term care for a loved one.
-
Windsor police warn victims unlikely to get money back, so how can you protect yourself from fraud?
Windsor police say it’s unlikely that victims of an alleged conman contractor will ever recover their money. Robert James Jones was arrested last week and faces 10 counts of fraud over $5,000.
Barrie
-
Smoke from scrapyard fire blankets Barrie
Thick smoke has blanketed much of Barrie after a fire broke out at a scrapyard in central Barrie on Monday morning.
-
Empower Simcoe closes group homes
Shawn Ladoceur is one of several individuals with intellectual disabilities who lived at one of two group homes that were recently closed by the not-for-profit organization due to a lack of provincial funding.
-
Another disc golf course in Barrie is up for grabs
City of Barrie wants the public's feedback about creating another disc golf course in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
-
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Canadian minimum income lowered last month
The minimum income needed to buy a home in Canada lowered in July, according to a new report that cites dropping mortgage rates and lowering average home prices.
-
Sudbury police identify person found dead at Bell Park on July 31
In hopes that it will help their investigation, Greater Sudbury Police have released the name of a man who was found dead at Bell on July 31
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa owed millions in unpaid fines for red light, photo radar camera violations
Drivers owe the City of Ottawa more than $16 million in unpaid fines for photo radar and red light camera violations over the past six years.
-
Here are the organizations withdrawing from Ottawa Pride this year
The number of organizations and leaders in Ottawa pulling out of Capital Pride events continues to grow in response to a statement the group made expressing solidarity with Palestinians last week.
-
Cat dies in Centretown high-rise fire
A house cat succumbed to its injuries in a fire that started inside the bathroom of an apartment in Centretown on Monday evening.
Toronto
-
Ontario to close safe consumption sites near schools
The Ontario government is moving to close safe consumption sites for drug users near schools and prohibit any new ones from being built near schools as well.
-
Colder than normal temperatures expected in the GTA Tuesday
It could be worth grabbing a light sweater before heading out the door this morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since March 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate fell to 2.5 per cent last month, down from 2.7 per cent in June, as price pressures across the economy continued to fade.
Montreal
-
Legault to make announcement on temporary immigration in Montreal
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is expected to make an 'important announcement concerning temporary immigration to Montreal.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since March 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate fell to 2.5 per cent last month, down from 2.7 per cent in June, as price pressures across the economy continued to fade.
-
'We already lost a lot last year': Lachine condo complex floods for the second summer in a row
Jason Michael Olivo lives in the Jardins Victoria condo complex in Lachine. His unit flooded in July of last year. Now it has happened again.
Atlantic
-
Well-known P.E.I. senior reported missing Monday found dead
Prince Edward Island RCMP says a well-known senior who was reported missing Monday evening has been found dead.
-
Former lifeguards help rescue 4 swimmers at Nova Scotia beach
Two lifeguards who helped rescue four swimmers at Black Brook Beach along the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton said high waves created a dangerous situation on Sunday.
-
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Canadian minimum income lowered last month
The minimum income needed to buy a home in Canada lowered in July, according to a new report that cites dropping mortgage rates and lowering average home prices.
Winnipeg
-
Criticism of new Senate appointment includes that of a federal cabinet minister
The appointment of longtime broadcaster Charles Adler to the Senate is being criticized in some quarters, including by a member of the federal cabinet.
-
'It's such a tragedy': Manitoba community in shock following triple homicide last week
Residents of a Manitoba community are in shock following an apparent triple homicide and suicide last week, as RCMP continues to investigate.
-
'It's frustrating': Winnipeg business trashed after repeated break-ins
A Winnipeg business owner wants something to be done after his office was broken into at least four times in the past two months.
Calgary
-
Search for Alberta murder suspect continues
One of two men involved in a fatal crime spree that rocked a rural area east of Calgary will be in court Tuesday morning as police continue to search for another man.
-
Rollout of Alberta's school cellphone ban raising concerns among teachers
The head of the Alberta Teachers' Association says the rollout of new policies banning cellphone use in classrooms starting this fall has some teachers confused about how they'll be expected to follow them.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since March 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate fell to 2.5 per cent last month, down from 2.7 per cent in June, as price pressures across the economy continued to fade.
Edmonton
-
Broberg, Holloway join Blues after Oilers decline to match offer sheets
Defenceman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway have joined St. Louis after the Edmonton Oilers declined to match the offer sheets that the Blues extended to the players.
-
Rollout of Alberta's school cellphone ban raising concerns among teachers
The head of the Alberta Teachers' Association says the rollout of new policies banning cellphone use in classrooms starting this fall has some teachers confused about how they'll be expected to follow them.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Clearing and warm today; cooler and wet Wednesday
A few showers pushed through parts of the Edmonton region overnight/early this morning with some showers and thunderstorms just southeast of the city around 7 a.m.
Vancouver
-
First Nation commemorates Shuswap wildfire destruction as homes near completion
When the Bush Creek East fire went from a slow burn to a full conflagration on Aug. 18 of 2023, members of the Skwlax te Secwepemculecw First Nation fled for their lives, some jumping into canoes and boats to escape the raging flames. One year later, they spoke about their experiences and celebrated everyone’s safe escape.
-
Potential strike looms as Air Canada pilots negotiate new contract
The union representing Air Canada pilots says job action could happen next month if a new collective agreement isn’t reached.
-
Infant among victims of rollover crash in Surrey, RCMP say
Several people were injured during a rollover crash at a busy intersection in Surrey, B.C., on Monday afternoon, including an infant.