'Cool fresh start to the day' in London, Ont.

The London region will experience a cool, fresh start to the day.

Temperatures will be well below normal, according to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, but there is lots of sunshine in the forecast.

"Mainly sunny through the afternoon and winds out of the north, gusts up to 40 km/h keeping things on the cooler side," she said. "We also have some cool overnight lows on the way with overnight lows dropping into the single digits."

The heat and humidity will make a come back on Friday heating up to 26 C and Saturday Sunday will start to feel like the low to mid-30s.

"Some cool nights on the way, feeling fall like but temperatures rebound and the summer sizzle returns over the weekend," Atchison concluded.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 20.

Tuesday Night: A few clouds. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 6.

Wednesday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High 21.

Thursday: Sunny. High 24.

Friday: Sunny. High 26.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.