Lane restrictions at Wonderland Road and Springbank Drive to begin Monday

As Londoners remember what they’re thankful for this Thanksgiving holiday Monday, drivers will probably not be as thankful for lane restrictions that are set begin on Monday in the area of Wonderland Road and Springbank Drive.

According to a press release from the City of London, beginning on Monday, lane restrictions will be in effect on Wonderland Road North at the intersection of Springbank Drive to allow for private work on a residential tower being constructed next to the intersection.

The restrictions are expected to last until Friday.

During this time, the northbound and southbound lanes immediately north and south of the intersection will be reduced.

Left turns onto Springbank Drive for southbound traffic will also be restricted, and it’s recommended that drivers use Commissioners Road instead.

The city says there will be advanced signage installed advising drivers of the restrictions, and that people should expect delays when travelling through this area. If possible, the city encourages people to use alternative routes.

A temporary sidewalk and bike lane closures will be in effect, and pedestrians will be detoured to the east side of Wonderland Road.

Cyclists meanwhile will be mostly affected if travelling southbound, and will be directed to share the northbound bike lane to avoid the work area.

Transit users are encouraged to visit the London Transit Commission website for a list of updates and detours.