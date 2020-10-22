Advertisement
Lane closures on Veterans Memorial Parkway start Friday morning
Published Thursday, October 22, 2020 3:22PM EDT
Lane restrictions for Friday October 23, 2020
LONDON, ONT. -- As of Friday morning, Veterans Memorial Parkway between Oxford Street East and River Road will have temporary lane restrictions.
The area will be restricted for scheduled grass cutting and maintenance along the parkway.
Northbound and southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane as of 7 a.m. reopening at approximately 3 p.m., weather permitting.