Lambton Lions Women’s Basketball Team wins national silver medal

The Lambton Lions Women’s Basketball Team has capped off a historic season with a silver medal at the CCAA National Championship.

The Lions reached the championship game in their ever trip to the CCAA National Championship, before losing 64-55 to the host Lakeland College in front of the hosts home crowd in Lloydminster, Alta. on Saturday.

Three Lions were named tournament all-stars for their strong play. Brett Fischer of Wallaceburg and Breanna Pretty of Sarnia were first team all-stars, while Maddy Bishop of Windsor was named a second team all-star.

Led by head coach Janine Day, the Lions put together a 14-2 record to finish at the top of the West Division standings for the first time in school history. They won the OCAA title on their home court which earned them a CCAA berth.

“I can’t begin to put into words the pride I feel having watched our women’s basketball team go from a silver medal in Ontario last year to a silver medal in the national championship this year,” Lambton College President and CEO Rob Kardas said in a news release.

He added, “This group of players, coaches, and staff have created a tradition of excellence both on and off the court. They’ve set a new standard at our college, they’re role models in our community, and they deserve our sincerest congratulations.”