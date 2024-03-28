Knights ready to take on Firebirds in first round of OHL playoffs

The London Knights are preparing to face the Flint Firebirds in the opening round of the OHL playoffs Friday night at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont.

With a 3-0 win over the Guelph Storm on Sunday, the Knights solidified the top spot on the final day of the regular-season.

“We had a great regular season, we finished it off very well, now its just taking that momentum into the first game and not getting too hot, making sure we go and play the right way, do the simple things and try to get a big win to start,” said Knights’ Assistant Coach Rick Steadman.

The Knights are riding high after Sunday’s win, which featured a goal and an assist from Easton Cowan, who extended his franchise record-long point streak to 36 games, the third-longest run in Canadian Hockey League’s history.

“For him (Cowan), it’s an exciting year. To put all that up, to go to the World Juniors and just finish the year on that exciting streak, again, we are really proud of him. He does things the right way for us and he leads the team the right way,” added Steadman.

Goalie Michael Simpson was acquired as an over-ager this season and will play in net for the Knights in his final OHL playoff season.

Steadman said the Firebirds are a good defensive team, “They don’t give up very many chances, they make you play a full 200 feet and grind the game out so there’s going to be nothing easy out there, they are a hard working team.”

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.