Knights ready to take on Firebirds in first round of OHL playoffs
The London Knights are preparing to face the Flint Firebirds in the opening round of the OHL playoffs Friday night at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont.
With a 3-0 win over the Guelph Storm on Sunday, the Knights solidified the top spot on the final day of the regular-season.
“We had a great regular season, we finished it off very well, now its just taking that momentum into the first game and not getting too hot, making sure we go and play the right way, do the simple things and try to get a big win to start,” said Knights’ Assistant Coach Rick Steadman.
The Knights are riding high after Sunday’s win, which featured a goal and an assist from Easton Cowan, who extended his franchise record-long point streak to 36 games, the third-longest run in Canadian Hockey League’s history.
“For him (Cowan), it’s an exciting year. To put all that up, to go to the World Juniors and just finish the year on that exciting streak, again, we are really proud of him. He does things the right way for us and he leads the team the right way,” added Steadman.
Goalie Michael Simpson was acquired as an over-ager this season and will play in net for the Knights in his final OHL playoff season.
Steadman said the Firebirds are a good defensive team, “They don’t give up very many chances, they make you play a full 200 feet and grind the game out so there’s going to be nothing easy out there, they are a hard working team.”
Puck drop is at 7 p.m.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Multiple bridges in Calgary shut down for police incident
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
Sunshine list: These were the Ontario public sector's highest earners in 2023
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
Why some Christians are angry about Trump's 'God Bless the USA' Bible
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is officially selling a copy of the Bible themed to Lee Greenwood’s famous song, 'God Bless the USA.' But the concept of a Bible covered in the American flag has raised concern among religious circles.
Quebec judge orders bus driver to stand trial for 2023 daycare crash deaths
A judge has ordered a Quebec man to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of two children killed when a bus rammed into a Montreal-area daycare last year.
Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor qualifies Canada for Paralympics in rowing event
Former Humboldt Broncos goaltender and bus crash survivor Jacob Wassermann has qualified Canada for a rowing event for the 2024 Paralympic games in Paris.
George Washington family secrets revealed by DNA from unmarked 19th century graves
Genetic analysis has shed light on a long-standing mystery surrounding the fates of U.S. President George Washington's younger brother Samuel and his kin.
Krispy Kreme doughnuts coming to McDonald's in U.S., but not Canada
Canadians will be missing out on a sweet new partnership between McDonald's and Krispy Kreme, which will see doughnuts available at McDonald's locations across the U.S. by the end of 2026.
'We won't forget': How some Muslims view Poilievre's stance on Israel-Hamas war
A spokesman for a regional Muslim advocacy group says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's stance on the Israel-Hamas war could complicate his party's relationship with Muslim Canadians.
Calgary officer charged after allegedly assaulting handcuffed man
A Calgary police officer has been charged after allegedly assaulting a handcuffed man two years ago.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.