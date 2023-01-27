Kincardine prepares for downtown ‘reconstruction’

In a few months, you won’t be able to drive through Kincardine’s downtown. It will be a several block long construction zone.

“In a couple of months, we’re going to be starting the big dig project, the downtown Kincardine reconstruction,” says Kincardine Mayor Ken Craig.

The $7.5 million project will rip up Kincardine’s Queen Street from the end of March to November, to replace aging waste water and water pipes, bury utilities as well as replace sidewalks and streetscapes.

“Yes, there’s some historic piping that needs to be replaced. It’s failing. It has to be replaced. So, how do we make the most of that time?” says downtown business owner Darrel Perry.

Perry has led a group of downtown business owners figuring out how best to navigate the downtown closure that will impact their busiest, spring and summer season.

There’s really no way around the impending disruption, other than to look forward to a brand new street, with improved accessibility, parking, and traffic calming measures.

“We’re keeping true to the brand of the street — the Scottish heritage. It will still look the same, as far as the branding goes but there will be some great enhancements,” says the Penetangear shop owner, and Kincardine Chamber of Commerce member.

Tourists needn’t worry, Craig says. Kincardine’s summer events, namely the famous Pipe Band Parade through downtown will continue this summer, just with some alterations.

“All the events Kincardine has hosted through the years will continue this year. It’ll just be in different venues, different ways,” he says.

Kincardine’s big dig should begin by the end of March and wrap up in November, says Craig. Lavis Construction will be doing the work.

“Kincardine will stay open. We are bound and determined that Kincardine will be a place to come and visit, and enjoy through this summer season,” says Craig.

“It’ll be a space, I think, the community will be really proud of,” says Perry.