Kincardine drinking water system back online

Just in time for the long weekend, water conservation is over for residents of Kincardine, Ont.

According to the municipality, the drinking water system’s reservoir is back online and water use restrictions are now lifted.

“I want to thank everyone for their compliance to the Stage 3 restrictions while we were relying on the Huron-Kinloss Drinking Water System,” said Adam Weishar, director of infrastructure and development.

Full reservoir repairs have been delayed until the fall when users can anticipate another water conservation period.

On April 27, the Municipality of Kincardine asked users of the Kincardine Drinking Water System to conserve water — on May 2, this notice was elevated to Stage 3 restrictions.