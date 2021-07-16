MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths as Ontario moves into Step 3 of reopening.

The region now has a total of 12,679 cases and 229 deaths, with 12,384 cases resolved leaving 66 active. There are now 3,532 cases with a variant of concern, including 58 of the Delta variant.

Friday's count marks a return to double-digit cases after a one-day dip back into single digits following 12 cases on Wednesday. The previous report of double-digit daily cases was July 1.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for nine inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care.

As the province moves to Step 3 of reopening, which allows for more indoor activities and larger indoor gathering, MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie continues to recommend gathering outdoors if you can.

Speaking during the virtual media briefing Thursday, Mackie said, "I'd say this is a situation where, you know, the opportunity is there but just because you can, doesn't mean you should."

He said it's hard to ensure everyone is vaccinated in a large group and indoor gatherings remain a driver of the spread of COVID-19.

"Yes, if you've got to do something indoors with people, then that's a possibility now, but really (we're) still encouraging people to keep it outdoors as much as possible."

Health and municipal officials are continuing to encourage people to get vaccinated, noting that over 90 per cent of new infections are among those who have not been vaccinated, and the rate of infection is 10 times higher among unvaccinated people.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, nine active, 3,915 total, 3,822 resolved, 84 deaths, 849 variants

Grey-Bruce – 21 new, 182 active, 1,920 total, 1,723 resolved, 13 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, eight active, 2,719 total, 2,657 resolved, 48 deaths (one new)

Huron-Perth – 10 active, 1,918 total, 1,851 resolved, 57 deaths, 333 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, six active, 3,628 total, 3,557 resolved, 65 deaths, 668 variants

Ontario health officials reported 159 new infections across the province, the eighth straight day of daily case numbers below 200.