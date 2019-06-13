

By Nick Paparella, CTV London





After hearing the charge from Justice Jonathon George Thursday afternoon the jury at the second-degree murder trial in London of William Dwayne McDonald has started its deliberations.

Williams is charged in connection with the December 2016 shooting death of 26-year old Emmanuel Awai.

During the trial the Crown used text messages as evidence and claimed that Williams shot Awai over drugs and jewelry.

However, the defence countered by saying McDonald wasn’t even at the Connaught Avenue apartment where Awai was found dead on December 28.

Now it’s up to the jury to decide. Deliberations got underway after 2 p.m.