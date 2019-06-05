

Testimony continues Wednesday at the trial of William Dwayne McDonald in the 2016 shooting death of 26-year-old Emmanuel Awai.

On Tuesday, London police Det. Troy Young testified that investigators found a cell phone in pieces along Highbury Avenue that the Crown claims belonged to the accused.

The phone wasn’t found until months after the murder.

The Crown told the jury in its opening statement that it was a cell phone that belonged to McDonald.

The jury also heard from Young that despite the fact that they were friends, McDonald did not attend the visitation or funeral for Awai in early 2017.

Awai was found dead of two gunshot wounds to the head in an apartment at 135 Connaught Avenue on Dec. 28, 2016.

McDonald has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the case.