

Nick Paparella, CTV London





At the murder trial of William Dwayne McDonald, the jury heard testimony surrounding gunshots heard the night of Emmanuel Awai's death in east London.

Daniel Liberatore testified that he was walking his dog with his girlfriend near the Connaught Avenue apartments the night of Dec. 28, 2016 when he heard a commotion.

He said there were a total of six gunshots, then moments later he saw a scruffy-looking white male walking rapidly towards an SUV or car before he got into the passenger side.

Awai was found in a Connaught Avenue apartment with two bullet wounds to the head.

McDonald, 28, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the case.

The jury was dismissed as the case heard legal arguments and the trial is expected to resume Monday.