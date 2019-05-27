

CTV London





The jury has been selected for another murder trial in London.

William Dwayne McDonald has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Londoner Emmanuel Awai.

On Dec. 28, 2016, police responded to an apartment at 135 Connaught Ave. for a man with a gunshot wound. Once on scene, they found Awai, 26, dead.

After legal arguments from both sides, testimony is expected to be heard on Tuesday morning.