Second-degree murder trial expected to begin Monday
William McDonald (Courtesy: London Police)
CTV London
Published Monday, May 27, 2019 5:14PM EDT
The jury has been selected for another murder trial in London.
William Dwayne McDonald has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Londoner Emmanuel Awai.
On Dec. 28, 2016, police responded to an apartment at 135 Connaught Ave. for a man with a gunshot wound. Once on scene, they found Awai, 26, dead.
After legal arguments from both sides, testimony is expected to be heard on Tuesday morning.