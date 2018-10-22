

Two Aylmer journalists charged with obstructing justice were found not guilty in a St. Thomas courtroom Monday.

Justice Glen Donald handed down his verdict in the precedent-setting trial. "They had every right be there," he told the court.

Aylmer Express publisher John Hueston and his son, editor Brett Hueston, were arrested last year while trying to report on a vehicle crash on a road near Lake Erie.

The vehicle had driven over a cliff, and the province's Special Investigations Unit was called in to determine if the crash had been caused by a chase from Ontario Provincial Police.

Police said the Huestons drove past a road closure sign in order to get closer to the scene.

The OPP was cleared of any involvement in the crash, which was ultimately ruled a suicide.