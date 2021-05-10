WINGHAM, ONT. -- A pair of seniors are lucky to be alive after their home went up in flames over the weekend.

Fire crews were called to a home on Nile Road, in the hamlet of Nile on Friday, to find the home engulfed in flames.

Neighbours say the couple who lived there, escaped only with the clothes on their back. Both of them were sent to hospital, as a result of the fire. One has been released from hospital, while neighbours say the other remains.

The community has started an online fundraiser for the couple. No cause of the fire has been determined as of yet.