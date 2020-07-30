MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 23-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with a suspicious fire at a home in Goderich, Ont. last week that caused $100,000 in damage.

Police and firefighters responded to the home on Bennett Street East shortly before 1 a.m. on July 24.

Fire crews were able to control the fire and rescue a large dog that was trapped in the basement. No one else was home at the time of the fire.

Following an investigation involving the OPP and Office of the Fire Marshal, a 23-year-old has been charged with:

arson - damage to property

cause damage or injury to animal - fail to provide care or shelter

two counts of failing to comply with probation order

He was being held in custody ahead of a court appearance on Thursday.