MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Huron County OPP are investigating after an early morning house fire in Goderich, Ont. on Friday.

Police and fire crews responded to a single-family home on Bennett Street East just before 1 a.m. for the fire.

OPP say the fire was contained but initial estimates set the damages at around $100,000.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but a dog was safely removed by firefighters.

The cause of the fire is not known, but is being treated as suspicious.

OPP and the Office of the Fire Marshal are expected to remain on scene for much of Friday as they investigate.

Police are looking for tips from the public and anyone with information is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.