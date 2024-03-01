Josh Morgan won't use veto power on multi-year budget

LONDON
    London Mayor Josh Morgan will not veto any council approved amendments to the 2024-2027 Multi-Year Budget.

    Passed on Thursday, council approved an 8.7 per cent tax hike, despite concerns over the police budget.

    “This has been a challenging budget process, but I am proud of council for the time and care that went into each decision,” said Morgan. “…We have prioritized vital city services, and I know all members of council are fully committed to ensuring these investments deliver on the types of results Londoners both expect and deserve.”

    Under an expansion of strong mayor powers announced by the Ontario government in June 2023, if council passes resolutions to amend the mayor’s budget, the mayor can decide to veto council’s resolutions within 10 days of the expiry of the time period for council to pass a resolution. 

