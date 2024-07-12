Proposed bylaw to ban graphic anti-abortion posters morphs into general rules for all protest signs
A political push at London city hall to ban the display of graphic anti-abortion posters and other disturbing images has been revamped after threats of a court challenge.
Now Londoners on both sides of the abortion debate are unhappy with the draft bylaw.
Initially, the draft bylaw was intended to restrict the display of graphic images—including fetuses – in public spaces.
However, concern about violating the Charter of Rights and Freedoms has seen the latest version of the bylaw focus only on the size and location of all signs advocating a social or political issue.
A staff report explains, “The regulation of such signs in the draft bylaw is content-neutral, and regulates the size of the signs, where the signs can be located, and prohibits the resting or placing of such signs on the Street.”
“The first thing that comes to mind is overreach,” said John Bulsza, who displays pro-life signs including an image of a fetus at rallies. “The whole issue was about the images, and now they're making it a general application.”
Deanna Ronson, a board member with the Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada believes the proposal misses the point of protecting Londoners from the trauma caused by viewing graphic anti-abortion posters.
“This is the whole thing that we've been fighting for since 2020,” Ronson explained. “The harm that these images do to our community.”
The draft bylaw would limit the size of signs to no larger than 0.76 metres (2.5 feet) in horizontal width; 0.91 metres (3 feet) in vertical height; and 0.076 metres (3 inches) in depth.
All advocacy signs would be forbidden within three metres (9.84 feet) of a crosswalk.
Bulsza believes the proposed bylaw might still trigger a Charter challenge, “The reason for the big signs is so that people can actually see the signs from a distance, because the smaller the sign, the harder it is for people to see, harder to get the message across.”
Ronson said if London is going to focus on size, it should follow Calgary’s lead and limit graphic images to no larger than three inches by five inches.
“I'd like to see the committee send this back to staff for a complete overhaul,” Ronson told CTV News.
Coun. Sam Trosow initially called for a sign bylaw that would act in concert with London’s requirement that door-to-door flyers containing graphic images be in an envelope with a warning label.
“I can live with what's been proposed so long as we're very careful to make sure that we may need another exemption. For example, [that] picket signs at any union line are respected,” Trosow explained.
On July 15, the Community and Protective Services Committee will consider scheduling a public meeting on a future date to receive feedback about the draft bylaw.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Alec Baldwin weeps in court when judge announces involuntary manslaughter case dismissed mid-trial
A New Mexico judge on Friday brought a sudden and stunning end to the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin, dismissing it in the middle of the actor's trial and saying it cannot be filed again.
A B.C. man owes $27,000 in COVID benefit repayments. He's fighting back and is not the only one
A Vancouver man is fighting back against the Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) claims that he wasn't eligible to receive COVID benefits during the pandemic and owes the government more than $27,000.
Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
Did Biden redeem himself? Expert gives her grade following U.S. president’s major press conference
With calls for Joe Biden to step down growing louder, many believe the U.S. president's press conference on Thursday was a 'make-or-break' moment.
'I told you it wasn't a dream': Ontario couple retires after winning $55-million Lotto Max jackpot
When the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot they won was finally deposited in their bank account, Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk couldn't help but be overcome by emotions and hug each other.
Judge throws out Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy case, says he flouted process with lack of transparency
A judge threw out Rudy Giuliani 's bankruptcy case on Friday, slamming the former New York City mayor as a 'recalcitrant debtor' who thumbed his nose at the process while seeking to shield himself from a US$148 million defamation judgment and other debts.
'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of Toronto man allegedly swarmed by teens
Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them.
Argentina indicts 2 visiting French rugby players in a harrowing case of sexual assault
Argentine prosecutors on Friday charged two French rugby players with aggravated sexual assault, the latest development in the grisly case of a woman who said she was repeatedly raped by the athletes after they took her back to their hotel room and prevented her from leaving.
Meta is lifting restrictions on Trump's accounts
Meta announced Friday that it would remove restrictions placed on former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts ahead of the Republican National Convention next week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
-
Tony Grace named new anchor of CTV Kitchener’s News at 6
CTV News Kitchener has some very exciting news to share! Tony Grace has been named the new anchor of CTV News at 6.
-
Ont. man facing sex assault charges after meeting up with 12-year-old at motel
A 29-year-old man, who repeatedly met up with a 12-year-old for sex, was arrested after officers found the pair at a Guelph, Ont. motel.
Windsor
-
More Ontarians living without a family doctor
There are now 2.5 million people in Ontario without a family doctor, an increase of more than 160,000 people in the last six months.
-
Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex
A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex, beginning Saturday, continuing until Tuesday.
-
Three beaches with warnings, two closed due to bacteria levels
Following a heat warning for Windsor-Essex, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced three beaches have unsafe for swimming warnings and two are closed.
Barrie
-
Witness testifies fellow inmate's pleas for medical attention were ignored before his death
A former inmate testified at the inquest into the death of Bobby Bristow that he witnessed the 29-year-old Creemore man's pleas for help while behind bars were ignored.
-
2nd suspect arrested in Barrie car bombing
Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a car bombing in Barrie's west end last fall.
-
It's a no GO for Barrie train service to Union Station
Track work is forcing GO Transit to cancel Barrie rail rides for a day.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. First Nation chief among Indigenous leaders upset with Poilievre’s AFN speech
Outgoing Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod is among several Indigenous leaders who are calling out federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre over a speech he made at the Assembly of First Nations' annual general meeting. Here is what he said.
-
One person in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
-
Mother of the 'miracle baby' found crawling by a highway faces a murder charge in older son's death
Three days after a 4-year-old boy's body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child's 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children's mother.
Ottawa
-
Merivale Fish Market closes temporarily due to fire next door
The Merivale Fish Market -- a popular west Ottawa restaurant and store -- is temporarily closed because of a fire at an adjacent business.
-
Ottawa man creates online game to bridge the social divide
An Ottawa man has created a game where people with differences come together to solve puzzles and answer questions.
-
Owner of Ottawa Train Yards exits receivership after settling outstanding loan
Ottawa Train Yards is no longer in receivership proceedings, just weeks after it was placed in receivership over an outstanding $39 million loan by the owner of the property.
Toronto
-
'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of Toronto man allegedly swarmed by teens
Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them.
-
Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
-
'I told you it wasn't a dream': Ontario couple retires after winning $55-million Lotto Max jackpot
When the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot they won was finally deposited in their bank account, Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk couldn't help but be overcome by emotions and hug each other.
Montreal
-
Girl, 12, kicked out of Quebec karate class for wearing hijab: human rights commission
The Quebec Human Rights Commission is seeking $13,000 for the family of a 12-year-old girl who was kicked out of her karate class for wearing a hijab.
-
Montreal superhospital water situation resolving after major aqueduct failure
The situation at the McGill University Health Centre in Montreal is slowly resolving after a major aqueduct failure caused a reduction in water pressure at the superhospital.
-
Tear gas used as pro-Palestinian protesters, Montreal police clash
Pepper spray and tear gas were used as pro-Palestinian protesters and Montreal police clashed during a march one day after the McGill University encampment was taken down.
Atlantic
-
'We grieve together': Youth found dead after flash flood in Wolfville, N.S.
A youth who disappeared during a flash flood in Wolfville, N.S., Thursday night has died.
-
2 bodies of people believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
-
'Water was up to my boots': N.S. residents look to recover after heavy rain, flash flood
Less than two weeks before the anniversary of last year’s deadly flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia, residents in some of those same counties have once again experienced heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
Winnipeg
-
'We feel the brick falling': McDermot Avenue building set for demolition, neighbours worry about the mess left behind
The city has issued a demolition permit for the building located at 579 McDermot Avenue after an engineering assessment revealed it's unsafe.
-
'This space is long overdue': Manitoba government provides more details on safe consumption site
The Manitoba government has announced an initial price tag for the development of a safe consumption site in Winnipeg.
-
Flin Flon keeping track of fire close to city
The mayor of a Manitoba city is keeping a close eye on a fire that is encroaching on several communities.
Calgary
-
Calgary man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder
Calgary police have released the photo of a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.
-
Calgary Stampede hopes for record-breaking attendance numbers as local businesses cash in on sales
The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth is flirting with record-breaking attendance numbers as hundreds of thousands of visitors continue to pile into Stampede Park.
-
We might learn Monday when Calgary's outdoor water restrictions will be eased
Calgarians might learn on Monday when we'll move to Stage 2 outdoor water restrictions.
Edmonton
-
Child abduction attempt in Red Deer thwarted by witnesses: RCMP
A man has been charged with the attempted abduction of a child in Red Deer last week.
-
How much is your place worth? Heat map shows Edmonton property value assessments
The City of Edmonton has had hot weather this July, and it also has a heat map just in time for the start of a new property tax season,
-
SUV pulls over other drivers in suspected police impersonation: EPS
Edmonton police are looking for drivers who have been pulled over by someone they believe has been impersonating an officer.
Vancouver
-
Victim of fatal, targeted shooting in Surrey identified by homicide team
The victim of a fatal, targeted shooting that happened in Surrey last week has been identified by homicide investigators.
-
Surrey Sikh temple employee charged after sexually assaulting teen: RCMP
Mounties say a man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a teen at a temple in Surrey's Newton area just over a year ago.
-
Driver arrested after hitting parked cars, mounting sidewalk: RCMP
A driver has been arrested and could face possible charges after they were spotted hitting parked cars and driving onto a sidewalk in Coquitlam Thursday evening, police say.