

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





Former talk show host Jenny Jones is once again offering a grant that could help a local community.

Jones, a London native, will donate up to $25,000 to a volunteer fire department to purchase equipment.

“I have a profound respect for anyone who chooses a life of service to their community and even more so when the risks are great,” Jones wrote on her blog.

“That’s why I have offered a grant...to support the small volunteer fire departments in Ontario, the province where I grew up.”

Jones is partnering with the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs (OAFC) to select recipients.

She is calling the grant Jenny’s Heroes Canada. She offers a similar grant to U.S. fire departments.

Volunteer departments can apply for the grant beginning Monday.

Grants received by August 31 will be reviewed by an OAFC committee.

“Grant applications will be reviewed and selected based on needs and impact to the local community by a validation committee…, it states on the OAFC website.

“The OAFC is extremely grateful to Jenny's Heroes Canada for this generous opportunity and we hope we can continue work with such a dedicated and renowned philanthropist.”

In 2016, Jones had a state-of-the-art accessible playground built at Springbank Park.

A $100,000US grant was donated by Jones for the playground, which was chosen from numerous applications.

Jones said she loved the idea of building the structure because as a child she used to play in Springbank Park.

She also gave $50,000 to My Sister's Place last year.