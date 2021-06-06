LONDON, ONT. -- The Jays Care Foundation is running a special 50/50 draw to help raise money for athletes living with disabilities in London.

As part of National Accessibility Week, Jays Care has been running a 50/50 draw and the winner will be selected Sunday at 10 p.m.

All proceeds from Sunday's draw will go to supporting Challenger Baseball – an adaptive baseball program for children and youth living with cognitive and/or physical disabilities.

There are more than 350 challenger baseball leagues across Canada, including here in London.

The take-home prize is now at $200,000 and you can still purchase a ticket until 10 p.m. Sunday.

The executive director of Jays Care Foundation Robert Witchel says they've had to adjust their programming to accommodate families during the lockdowns.

"Our teams put together thousands of adaptive baseball kits and so things that kids could use in the house, outside in the backyard. That got the excitement levels up and kids were getting off the couch and being more active. It was just sort of a way that we had budget for this program and we just shifted that budget and tried to help out as best we could."