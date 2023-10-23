'It’s very chilling': Nine bullets fired into car overnight in Dutton, Ont.

Surveillance video shows a light coloured sedan slowly driving down a quiet street in Dutton at 3:10 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2023.

It stops, and then moments later, nine gunshots can be heard.

Twelve hours later, Joy Paton went outside to leave her son’s home, and discovered her car was full of bullet holes.

“It’s very chilling,” said Paton, who has returned to her home in London. “I haven't been sleeping well and you just wonder why would someone do this?”

It’s the same feeling her daughter-law-has at her home in Dutton, where the shooting took place.

“It's shaken everybody to the core,” said Michaela Englbrecht. “You first ask yourself, ‘What is this? Is this a random act and senseless act of violence? Is it targeted?’”

It’s something that provincial police are also trying to figure out, as officers were on scene all Saturday night investigating.

Joy Paton stands next to her vehicle which had nine bullets fired into it on Oct. 21, 2023 in Dutton, Ont. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“Our detective team was canvassing the neighbourhood looking for information,” said Const. Brett Phair of the Elgin County OPP. “The investigation is still in the early stages.”

While on scene, Paton said officers immediately asked if there was any motive.

“The first thing he said to us, ‘Do you have any enemies or are there any exes involved?’ said Paton. “We just said, ‘No, we live a very quiet life.’”

The incident has left Englbrecht feeling uneasy and on edge.

“When your home, your sanctuary feels unsafe, we're all kind of looking over our shoulder,” said Englbrecht. “We’re sitting in the living room with our big window and people are driving by you get shaken. We keep watching the video over, so I guess we're a glutton for punishment because hearing the gunshots is unsettling.”

Paton’s son drove the car back to London for her the next day as they wait for an insurance adjustor.

“He had shards of glass all over him when he got out of the car,” said Paton. “I have a car seat in there and if the car wasn't there would they have shot at the house? It’s just very, very scary and it takes its toll on you.”

Bullets were fired into a parked car overnight in Dutton, Ont. on Oct. 21, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

At home, Paton said they have found nine bullet holes in the driver’s side of her car. Some have lodged in the passenger door, as well as the frame, airbag, and in the console.

“They found one casing and two bullets,” said Paton. “They're hoping that when the car goes in for repair, they'll be able to get more bullets out of it.”

Until more details emerge, the entire family will remain on edge.

“I'm born and raised from this rural community and I've never heard of anything like this happening here,” said Englbrecht. “So when something like this happens in a rural community, it happens in everybody's backyard. So everyone's pretty shaken up, and I think everyone is just baffled by the whole incident.”

Police have not released many details, but people who commented on Michaela’s social media post looked to have matched the vehicle to a 2005 Toyota Corolla.

Elgin County OPP is asking anyone who may have surveillance video or information to contact them.

Bullets were fired into a parked car overnight in Dutton, Ont. on Oct. 21, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)