'It’s been an exhausting three days': London neighbourhoods clean up storm aftermath

As of Tuesday, power has been restored to most London Hydro customers. While some residents in areas including London’s Old East Village endured severe damage during the storm, some people are still without electricity.

Jacob Semenuk is one of a few residents on Princess Avenue who is still without power.

“The tree which used to be behind me ripped out the water line so it was flooding into the basement and the hydro was taken out,” he said.

He and his partner weren’t home during the storm, but they came home on Saturday to find their power and water off as the storm ripped through their neighbourhood.

“We’re hoping to get everything fixed by the end of the day,” he said.

“It’s been an exhausting three days,” said Donna Creighton, who has lived in the area for 17 years.

“I talked to the guys that were cleaning up on our street and I said 'So many how many days do you think it’ll take before you get it all cleaned up?' And they said they would be here for weeks,” she said.

Creighton told CTV News that while she considers herself one of the lucky ones, a branch from a tree landed on her roof, which popped all of the seams of the dry wall in her bedroom.