'It doesn’t know what to do': Neighbours grow concerned for cat stuck in tree
A domestic shorthaired rescue cat named Ivy has been perched in a tree in a Pond Mills neighbourhood for the past four days, and residents are growing concerned for her welfare.
“She ran out the house and the owner tried to chase after her, and that’s when she ran up this tree up here, and ever since Friday at 12 o’clock, and has been up there with no food or water and she hasn’t been able to come back down,” said concerned neighbour Evelyna Thomson.
The owner has contacted several arborists, animal control and the London Fire Department. But after assessing the situation they determined they can’t do anything at this time.
“The tree obviously and the cat is quite a ways off the roadway, making it very difficult for us to access with our aerial ladders or ground ladders being as the cat is so high up in the tree," explained LFD Platoon Chief, Gary Mosburger.
CTV News London spoke with a veterinarian who said there is concern for the animal's health, specifically the risk of dehydration. The longer Ivy remains up in the tree, the greater the concern for organ failure.
“We need help, this cat needs to come down — it's getting serious — this cat is endangering itself, and its way too scared, it’s still a kitten, it's not fair we put this stress on a kitten when it doesn't know what to do,” said neighbour Luna Rochon-Carpio.
“Our advice always when we get these calls on a frequent basis is to put food at the bottom of the tree and be patient, allow the cat come down on its own time,” added Mosburger.
Until that happens, Mosburger warned against residents attempting to rescue Ivy on their own due to the deterioration of trees in the area, namely decomposing branches.
In an update, CTV News London learned early Monday evening that an aborist was on the way to the scene to try and rescue Ivy from the tree.
