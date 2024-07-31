Intersection reopens following crash involving propane tank
An intersection in Middlesex County has reopened following a two-vehicle crash involving a propane tanker truck.
According to OPP, Fore Road at Elgin road was still closed early Tuesday morning while the roads department assesses the area for damage.
Just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews rushed to the scene in Thames Centre after a transport carrying a full load of propane, collided with an SUV.
Three people were taken to hospital, two with serious injuries and one with life-threatening in juries.
Police said more updates will be provided as they become available.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
NEW Want to move out of Canada? Experts explain everything you need to know
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
Economy grew 0.2 per cent in May, StatCan estimates 2.2 per cent annualized Q2 growth
The Canadian economy grew 0.2 per cent in May, Statistics Canada says.
Man linked to four murders in Kirkland Lake, Ont., is dead, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead.
Toyota acknowledges more certification cheating and apologizes
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran by an alleged Israeli strike, threatening escalation
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said early Wednesday, and Hamas blamed Israel for the attack.
Families seek answers after inmates' bodies returned without internal organs
Six families whose loved ones died in Alabama prisons have filed lawsuits against the commissioner of the state's department of corrections, saying their family members' bodies were returned to them missing internal organs after undergoing state-ordered autopsies.
Former lead BBC news presenter pleads guilty to 3 counts of making indecent images of children
Huw Edwards, the BBC's former top news presenter, pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of making indecent images of children.
U.K. leader accuses far right of hijacking a town's grief after killing of 3 children sparks violence
Residents swept up broken bricks, shattered glass and burnt plastic on Wednesday after far-right protesters clashed with police outside a mosque in a northwest England town where three girls were fatally stabbed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.