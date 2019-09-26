The strike by autoworkers at GM in the U.S., has yet to impact CAMI in Ingersoll, Ont. according to the plant’s union.

Unifor 88 President Joe Graves says unlike the GM Plant in Oshawa, Ont. CAMI has enough parts to continue operation for a few weeks.

That includes a line shutdown next week, which is unrelated to the UAW strike south of the border.

CAMI makes 1,000 cars a day, and needs American-built engines to assemble the Chevrolet Equinox SUV.

But Graves says a stockpile of them should keep CAMI operating until at least late October.

UAW members at U.S. GM plants have been on strike since Sept. 15.