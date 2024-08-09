Increased police presence in Lucan, Ont.

LONDON
    Lucan residents can expect increased police presence in the area. The Middlesex OPP are in the area of William Street, near Frank Street.

    Around 1:19 p.m. on Aug. 9, police responded to an incident, which is now an ongoing investigation.

    The OPP Emergency Response Team and the OPP Canine Unit are also on scene to assist.

    Police believe there is no threat to public safety. However, motorists and residents are told to avoid the area.

    Updates will come as they are provided.

