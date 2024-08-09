Want to plant some trees? This local conservation authority will help you - for free.
Residents in the Maitland River watershed have the opportunity to plant trees on their land at no cost – the Maitland Valley Conservation Authority (MVCA) is looking to provide up to 100% funding for tree planting projects in the Middle Maitland, along drains, creeks, rivers and floodplains for soil conservation.
The work of the MVCA is to connect landowners with resources, “we’re working to coordinate and fund these projects because we understand that landowners often don’t have the time or resources to undertake it themselves,” said Restoration Supervisor Shannon Millar.
This is only possible due to contributions from multiple partners including the Huron Clean Water Project, and the Maitland Conservation Foundation.
“Projects range from large areas of floodplain plantings to a single row of trees along a Municipal Drain; it all depends on the landowner’s goals. Maitland Conservation is here to work collaboratively with landowners to figure out the best plan for their property,” shared Millar.
Why trees? It’s not just because they increase the amount of wooded area in the watershed, they also help to slow down water runoff, allowing rainfall to soak into the land before running into rivers, streams, and lakes.
This has the added benefit of not only helping with flood management, but also helps to keep fertilizers and other nutrients out of the water, and on the ground where they belong.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Plane with 62 people aboard crashes in fiery wreck in Brazil's Sao Paulo state
A plane with 62 people aboard crashed in a fiery wreck in a residential area of a city in Brazil's Sao Paulo state Friday, the airline said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed.
Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold
Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.
DEVELOPING What to expect as remnants of tropical storm Debby move across Canada
Remnants of tropical storm Debby merging with another low pressure system over the Great Lakes could bring up to 120 millimetres of rain to parts of Eastern Canada on Friday.
'No one should ever have to see that': B.C. couple calls for action after fatal dog attack
A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.
Olympians are turning to OnlyFans to fund dreams as they decry a 'broken' finance system
Dire financial straits are leading droves of Olympic athletes to sell images of their bodies to subscribers on OnlyFans — known for sexually explicit content — to sustain their dreams of gold at the Games.
RCMP looking to identify person of interest in fatal shooting east of Calgary
Police are looking for help identifying a person of interest in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred in Rocky View County, east of Calgary, on Tuesday.
Dead woman found entangled in O'Hare baggage machinery was from North Carolina, authorities say
The dead woman who was found entangled in a baggage conveyor belt at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport was from North Carolina, authorities said Friday.
RCMP interviewing witnesses in Ontario Greenbelt land swap scandal: premier's office
The RCMP is interviewing witnesses connected to Ontario’s Greenbelt scandal, Premier Doug Ford’s office confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Friday.
Hiker found dead after 3-day search of Alberta backcountry
A hiker was found dead after a three-day search in central Alberta.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.