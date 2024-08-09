Want to plant some trees? This local conservation authority will help you - for free.

Residents in the Maitland River watershed have the opportunity to plant trees on their land at no cost – the Maitland Valley Conservation Authority (MVCA) is looking to provide up to 100% funding for tree planting projects in the Middle Maitland, along drains, creeks, rivers and floodplains for soil conservation.

The work of the MVCA is to connect landowners with resources, “we’re working to coordinate and fund these projects because we understand that landowners often don’t have the time or resources to undertake it themselves,” said Restoration Supervisor Shannon Millar.

This is only possible due to contributions from multiple partners including the Huron Clean Water Project, and the Maitland Conservation Foundation.

“Projects range from large areas of floodplain plantings to a single row of trees along a Municipal Drain; it all depends on the landowner’s goals. Maitland Conservation is here to work collaboratively with landowners to figure out the best plan for their property,” shared Millar.

Why trees? It’s not just because they increase the amount of wooded area in the watershed, they also help to slow down water runoff, allowing rainfall to soak into the land before running into rivers, streams, and lakes.

This has the added benefit of not only helping with flood management, but also helps to keep fertilizers and other nutrients out of the water, and on the ground where they belong.