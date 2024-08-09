LONDON
London

    • Parkhill Fair first out of the gates

    The Parkhill Fair midway is seen on August 9, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) The Parkhill Fair midway is seen on August 9, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
    It may be mid-summer but fall fair season is already underway in southwestern Ontario.

    The Parkhill Fair kicked off Thursday with a country jamboree.

    Parkhill Agricultural Society President Michael Whiting said that the event aims to maintain the community’s farming heritage.

    “This is an agricultural fair. Historically it’s been a big deal, and it still is for a lot of people. We try to get some agricultural content in as best we can. A lot of people around that don’t know much about agriculture much any more, and we want to provide a little bit of education that way,” Whiting explained.

    The fair is on all weekend – swing by to check out live entertainment, a midway, children’s activities, and much more.

