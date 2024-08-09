Human case of West Nile Virus found by MLHU

The Middlesex London Health Unit has reported the first locally-acquired case of West Nile Virus in a human.

“Despite prevention efforts, we’re seeing a lot of mosquitoes and larvae due to record rain falls this summer. This human case emphasizes the need for everyone in our community to take precautions,” said Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Joanne Kearon. "We must continue to protect ourselves by taking personal measures against mosquito bites.”

Four mosquito traps in Middlesex-London have already tested positive for West Nile Virus this year.

According to Public Health Ontario, there have been four human cases of WNV in Ontario in 2024 to date, as well as 67 WNV-positive mosquito pools.

Most people who become infected with West Nile Virus do not get sick. Those who do become ill usually experience mild flu-like symptoms.