    • Assault of police officers, public intoxication charges issued after east end altercation

    A London man is facing charges of assaulting police officers after an incident in the east end of the city on Thursday evening.

    At around 8:00 p.m., he entered a residential building in the 500-block of Clarke Road and became involved in a physical altercation with another person entering the building.

    Police were contacted by witnesses, and while attempting to take the man into custody, he spat in their direction and resisted arrest.

    Although there were no reported injuries, a 27-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest, and being intoxicated in the common area of a residence. 

