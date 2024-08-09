Rider injured after spooked horse runs into traffic in Kincardine

LONDON
    A collision between a motor vehicle and a horse in Kincardine on Thursday morning saw one rider taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    Police say that just before 10:00 a.m., two horses were being ridden by their owners on King Street, when one of the animals was spooked by nearby construction. The horse then ran into traffic and was struck by a southbound vehicle.

    Police have indicated that the horse was observed running from the scene, and was not killed.

    The rider was taken to hospital, but injuries were not deemed life threatening or life altering.

    The road was closed for some time for the investigation.  

