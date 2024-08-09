UNIFOR Local 27 reaches agreement with HCL Logistics

An 18-day strike has come to an end of HCL logistics in London, Ont.

Members of UNIFOR Local 27 secured wage increases in a new collective agreement ratified today with the warehousing firm.

"Local 27's fight for fairness has resulted in a contract that ensures wages and working conditions keep up with Ontario's rising costs of living," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

The three-year contract increases wages by more than 17 per cent by 2027, and also improves health and safety procedures and augments the boot allowance.

The 147 members of local 27 began strike action on July 22. The new contract will expire in July 2027.

UNIFOR is Canada’s largest union in the private sector.