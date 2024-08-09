Organizers of Jerkfest hoping to spice up the weekend

The second annual Jerkfest is underway in downtown London with thousands expected to take in the Jamaican festival.

One of the organizers Pablo Tovar said that it’s a great summertime event adding, “People always enjoy the good food and reggae music.”

There are more than 25 food and craft vendors set up outside the Covent Garden Market in downtown London serving up jerk chicken, beef patties and other tastes from the Caribbean country. They are also serving up specialty drinks and beer.

The festival is on all weekend until Sunday evening.