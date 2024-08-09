LONDON
London

    • St. Thomas police looking for two people who shot a paintball gun at bystanders

    (Source: St. Thomas Police) (Source: St. Thomas Police)
    St. Thomas police is looking to identify two people that reportedly fired a paintball gun at a group of people.

    The incident on July 27, occurred just before 1:00 a.m. on Centre Street in St. Thomas.

    Through investigation, police have obtained camera footage and are hoping that the public will help identify these two individuals.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Thomas police.  

