    YMCA will no longer run fitness centre in Parkhill

    North Middlesex Arena, Parkhill (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) North Middlesex Arena, Parkhill (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
    The YMCA is leaving the town of Parkhill.

    After operating the fitness centre at the North Middlesex arena for 14 years, the ‘Y’ of Southwestern Ontario has lost out on its bid to continue operating the facility.

    A YMCA representative tells CTV News some employees will move to other locations, but most of the 20 part time workers will be laid off when the current contract expires at the end of the month.

    North Middlesex council chose Damen Optimal Health to run the centre over two other bids in a request for proposals.

    Mayor Brian Ropp said it’s the best option for the community.

    “So the fitness centre will still run the way it did with the same rates as the Y had, with the same programs. The Y ran outside programs that Damon won’t be doing, so it’s up to the municipality to take that on, and we plan to not just maintain them, but to increase the programming outside of the fitness centre,” explained Ropp.

    Ropp said the new contract with Damen Optimal Health will be for a five-year term. 

