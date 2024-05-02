LONDON
London

    • Impressive turn out to job fair in St. Thomas

    A job fair was held in St. Thomas on May 1, 2024. (Source: Employment Services Elgin/Facebook) A job fair was held in St. Thomas on May 1, 2024. (Source: Employment Services Elgin/Facebook)
    There was a big turnout at a job fair in St. Thomas Wednesday afternoon.

    The Joe Thornton community centre was bustling for the event, organized by Employment Services Elgin.

    “Our team at Employment Services Elgin has amazing skills in terms of helping people find work and also supporting employers who are coming to the area, new and existing. It's a really exiting time to be in this sector and there's lots of upcoming exciting things as well," said Executive Director Jodi Annett-Kish.

    There were 38 employers on site taking applications, including Power Co., a Volkswagen subsidiary in charge of operating the electric vehicle battery plant coming to St. Thomas.

    The facility and nearby businesses designed to support the plant, are expected to create many jobs in the coming years.

