Impaired driving charges laid after driver found passed out with toddler in vehicle

    Elgin OPP have laid impaired driving charges after a driver was spotted unconscious behind the wheel with a child in the vehicle.

    The car was spotted still running on Sparta Line.

    The Oxford County Children's Aid Society was contacted and they arranged for a family member to pick up the child.

    Police say the 25-year-old driver has been charged with impaired and refusing to give a breath sample.

