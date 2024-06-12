Impaired driving charges laid after driver found passed out with toddler in vehicle
Elgin OPP have laid impaired driving charges after a driver was spotted unconscious behind the wheel with a child in the vehicle.
The car was spotted still running on Sparta Line.
The Oxford County Children's Aid Society was contacted and they arranged for a family member to pick up the child.
Police say the 25-year-old driver has been charged with impaired and refusing to give a breath sample.
