Featured
Ilderton man holds winning ticket for $9.1M Lotto 6-49 jackpot
Zbigniew Zurawski of Ilderton, Ont. picks up his $9.1-million Lotto 6/49 cheque.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 11:36AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 24, 2019 3:21PM EDT
An Ilderton man held the only winning ticket for a $9.1-million Lotto 6/49 draw.
Zbigniew Zurawski picked up his $9,136,367.30 cheque on Monday.
He won the jackpot prize by matching all six numbers in the July 20, 2019 Lotto 6/49 draw.
The winning ticket was purchased at Mobil on Oxford Street West at Hyde Park Road in London.