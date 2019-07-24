

CTV London





An Ilderton man held the only winning ticket for a $9.1-million Lotto 6/49 draw.

Zbigniew Zurawski picked up his $9,136,367.30 cheque on Monday.

He won the jackpot prize by matching all six numbers in the July 20, 2019 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mobil on Oxford Street West at Hyde Park Road in London.