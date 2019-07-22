

Londoners are being encouraged to check their Lotto 6/49 ticket, as a jackpot winner was sold in London, Ont. for Saturday's draw.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the single winning ticket is worth just over $9.1 million.

The guaranteed $1 Million Prize was won by a ticket sold in Toronto.

Numbers can be checked here.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Wednesday for an estimated $5-million jackpot plus the guaranteed $1 million prize draw.