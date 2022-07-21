Idlewyld Inn & Spa to temporarily close due to COVID-19

It’s a measure that hasn’t been taken by businesses for quite some time — closures due to COVID-19.

The Idlewyld Inn & Spa, located on Grand Avenue in London, Ont. is briefly closing because of a COVID-19 exposure.

Shmuel Farhi, president of Farhi Holdings Corporation and owner of the Idlewyld Inn & Spa told CTV News London in a statement Thursday that the spa will be shutting down operations and that staff will be staying home because staff members were exposed to COVID-19.

He added that the closure will last for between one and two days while a deep cleaning of the property takes place.

“The Idlewyld Inn & Spa has a strict workplace COVID policy that includes a requirement for all staff to be vaccinated and to wear masks at all times,” he said. “We continue to follow public health guidelines and recommendations.”

Farhi added, “We encourage that community members continue to take COVID precautionary measures seriously as we are experiencing a spike in omicron cases.”