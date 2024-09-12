Double fatal crash being investigated in Lambton County

A crash in Lambton County has claimed the lives of two people.

Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP, fire and EMS responded to a crash between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle, at the intersection of Inwood Road and Courtright Line in Brooke-Alvinston.

The driver of the vehicle, a 79 year old from Windsor was air lifted to hospital where they ere pronounced deceased, and the passenger, a 77 year old from Windsor, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the identity of the deceased will not be released out of the respect for the privacy of the family.

Inwood Road was closed between Oil Springs Line and McNally Street, and Courtright Line was closed between Forest Road and Sutorville Road to allow for the investigation but has since been reopened.