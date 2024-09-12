Four robots at LHSC could be a game changer for joint replacement surgery

Groundbreaking new technology is now available at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) – one of only half a dozen institutions in the world to have all four hip and knee replacement surgical robots available for use on site.

Although many other healthcare establishments make use of one or two robots, the availability of four allows for healthcare providers to meet a wide range of needs.

“This is a unique opportunity to offer more personalized medicine and have more selections of joint replacements based on the best fit for the patient,” said Dr. Steven MacDonald, Division Head, Orthopedic Surgery, at London Health Sciences Centre. “Historically in orthopedic surgeries, we put everyone in similar alignment, but these robotics can sometimes support a more personalized surgery.”

This means that LHSC has opened the door to become a frontrunner in not only day to daycare, but also research. The field of joint replacement surgeries has seen many developments in recent years – seeing surgeons make strides in quicker recovery for patients, quicker hospital discharge, and better implants.

(Source: London Health Sciences Centre)

Dr. MacDonald remarked, “It’s an exciting time – I think you’re going to see this explosion of technology in the next few years. LHSC is perfectly positioned to be at the forefront of research, education and clinical applications.”

Made possible by several generous donations, the availability of this technology also ensures opportunities for a high calibre of training to take place at LHSC.

“Clinical fellows can train on each robot, ensuring they can work with any robotic system worldwide, regardless of their future facility's equipment, but this also provides the opportunity to make the best decision for the patient”, said Dr. Brent Lanting, Orthopedic Surgeon at LHSC.