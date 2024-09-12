Pedestrian struck in two-vehicle crash
A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in London.
The two-vehicle crash involving the pedestrian happened around 2:30 a.m. on Richmond Street near the gates of Western University.
The pedestrian has been identified as a 20-year-old man.
(Source: London Fire Service)
A second person, a 29-year-old man, and the driver of one of the vehicles, was taken to hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.
All southbound and northbound lanes of Richmond Street at Epworth Avenue remain closed and are expected to remain closed for the next several hours as crews work to clean up the scene, and repair the hydro poles.
Currently the power is out in the area, affecting hundreds of households. London Hydro estimates that power will be restored at around 3:00 p.m.
