WINGHAM, ONT. -- In what's become a spring tradition, "icebergs" are showing up along the shores of Lake Huron.

The massive ice structures are currently sitting in the waters just off Oliphant, which is just north of Sauble Beach.

These “icebergs” were spotted by Ken Naves over the weekend.

He says the best vantage point is from a kayak or boat, so you can see the sheer monstrosity of the ice structures.

It’s not the first time “icebergs” have turned up along the shores of Lake Huron.

Last winter, there were several ice structures that hovered offshore of Oliphant.