'I'm so excited': Special needs man from Woodstock, Ont. invited to NHL game in Philadelphia

A Woodstock, Ont. man is about to get the trip of a lifetime.

Brandon Killam, 20, is a die-hard Philadelphia Flyers fan, and the young man with special needs is about to see his favourite hockey team in person.

Killam, who has cerebral palsy, epilepsy, TMJ dysfunction, and amniotic band syndrome was invited by the NHL team to watch a game.

It all began when his father Jeff reached out to the marketing department of his family’s favourite team.

“My father has always said there's no harm in asking, you know what have you got to lose?” says Jeff Killam, Brandon’s father.

“We were hoping that maybe it was going to be simple video or something, but we got invited to the Philadelphia Flyers game. So we're going down April 2.”

It wasn’t just any invite. It came from Gritty, the Flyers mascot who sent a personal video to Brandon.

“He didn't know it was coming at all,” says Jeff.

“For the next couple of days he would walk around with a big smile saying ‘I'm so pumped to go to Philadelphia’. So he did a response to Gritty telling him that he's on his way and he's coming.”

Jeff says they've always tried to give Brandon special experiences. “He`s ridden in police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, and the ‘Touch a Truck’ event was a big one,” says Jeff.

Jeff says he also loves Mustang cars and machinery.

The Killam family from Woodstock, Ont. (L-R) Jeff, Brandon and Patti are going to Philadelphia PA at the beginning of April after being invited by the Philadelphia Flyers. (Brent Lale/CTV London)

Brandon’s mom Patti gets emotional thinking about how much joy this will bring her son, after 20 years worth of appointments, struggles, and surgeries.

“I’m just excited to be able to see his reaction and have those memories and take the pictures and put them away for him,” says Patti Killam.

“This is, you know, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

And there is likely more surprises to come. Jeff will find out closer to their travel date if there is any additional perks other than just attending the game at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

“I'm hoping maybe he'll get to meet Gritty maybe one-on-one,” says Jeff.

“We asked about you know meeting a player but they said unfortunately with the COVID protocols, it can't be done and we understand. Even if they did nothing else and just took us to the game and gave us a big Flyers welcome, that would be pretty good.”

But there’s one more thing Brandon really wants to experience. “A Philly cheese steak,” says Brandon.