Huron OPP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash
Published Monday, August 24, 2020 2:27PM EDT
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- An elderly Huron-Kinloss Township man is dead following a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.
Emergency crews were called to Amberley Road in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh Township shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the vehicle left the road and rolled onto its side before coming to rest against a hydro pole.
The driver, Thomas Malins, 71, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Huron OPP.