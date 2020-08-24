LONDON, ONT. -- An elderly Huron-Kinloss Township man is dead following a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to Amberley Road in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh Township shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the vehicle left the road and rolled onto its side before coming to rest against a hydro pole.

The driver, Thomas Malins, 71, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Huron OPP.