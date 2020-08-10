LONDON, ONT -- A 67-year-old Seaforth man is dead after his vehicle was found upside down in a creek in Central Huron.

Family members contacted OPP after Clayton Riley didn’t return home from working late in the fields.

When police went searching for him Sunday, they found his vehicle crashed into a creek on Bandon Line.

The vehicle was upside down and partially submerged.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures however Riley was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call Huron County OPP.