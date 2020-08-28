MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two locations of Zehr's Country Market hit by a COVID-19 outbreak are allowed to reopen, according to Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH).

The farmers' markets, in Dashwood and Bayfield, were closed on Aug. 14 amid an outbreak that was linked to 24 COVID-19 cases.

HPPH says their investigation is complete and the owner has worked closely with them to improve COVID-19 prevention measures - now meeting criteria for reopening.

“We appreciate the continued support of the operator during our investigation,” Dr. Miriam Klassen, HPPH medical officer of health said in a statement.

Owner Paul Zehr added, “Opening our stores safely was extremely important to us. Keeping our customers and staff healthy is our top priority."

The risk to the public has always been described by health officials as low, and at last check no members of the public were affected.

HPPH says those who visited the market prior to its temporary closure do not need to take any action.